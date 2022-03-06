Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

MCRB stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 976,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 666,935 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

