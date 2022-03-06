Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Porch Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Porch Group has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

