Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,141,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

