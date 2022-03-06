China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.
About China Pharma (Get Rating)
