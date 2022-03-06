Head to Head Survey: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) versus Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Rating) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cal Dive International and Subsea 7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.68 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -34.57

Cal Dive International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Subsea 7.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64%

Risk and Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cal Dive International and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 0 3 5 0 2.63

About Cal Dive International (Get Rating)

Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.