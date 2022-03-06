Critical Comparison: Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) vs. Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) and Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Subsea 7 and Cal Dive International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.68 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -34.57 Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cal Dive International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Cal Dive International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64% Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Subsea 7 and Cal Dive International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Subsea 7 (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cal Dive International (Get Rating)

Cal Dive International, Inc. provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage services. It offers diving-support services such as construction, inspection, maintenance, repair, and decommissioning of offshore production and pipeline infrastructure on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf as well as in international offshore markets. The company was founded by Lad Handelman in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

