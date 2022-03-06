Head-To-Head Contrast: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -14.03% -20.11% -10.99% SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27%

81.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 6 2 0 2.25 SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.66%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and SkyWater Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $290.29 million 2.77 -$4.37 million ($0.79) -19.15 SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 2.36 -$20.62 million ($2.29) -4.29

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWater Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

