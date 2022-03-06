Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report $3.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,615,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 119.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

