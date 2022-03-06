HC Wainwright Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Neutral

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

