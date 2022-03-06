HC Wainwright Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Neutral

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.