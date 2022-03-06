Royal Bank of Canada Raises AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $70.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,710.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

