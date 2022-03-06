Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

