Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.30. 1,681,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Lantheus has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,564. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 206,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.