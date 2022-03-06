Exxon Mobil Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $84.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

