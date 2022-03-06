Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,254 shares of company stock worth $3,110,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lantheus by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.