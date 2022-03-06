Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTSO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

