Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CTSO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
