Nine Energy Service (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NINE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.11. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock worth $382,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

