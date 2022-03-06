Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

