AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.75 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 8.15 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 11.45.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

