REGENXBIO Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.81) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of RGNX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

