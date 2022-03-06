Analysts Offer Predictions for Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Thryv stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Thryv has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 182,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 114.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after buying an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

