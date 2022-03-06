TheStreet Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 3.08.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

