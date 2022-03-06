Jasmine Whitbread Purchases 2,123 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).

TPK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,494.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,578.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($28.24) to GBX 1,961 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

