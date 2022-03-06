Kathleen DeRose Purchases 220 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($93.01) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,462.10).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,254 ($97.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,032.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,280.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($83.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,388 ($125.96).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.63) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($127.47) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($115.39) to GBX 9,300 ($124.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.17) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($122.50).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

