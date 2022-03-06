Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

