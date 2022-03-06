Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Escalade in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Escalade by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Escalade by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Escalade by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.