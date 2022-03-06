Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
