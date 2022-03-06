Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.67.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

