Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 123,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,750,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

