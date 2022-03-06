Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,449 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

