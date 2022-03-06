Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) fell 8.6% on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 259,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,728,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

BHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

