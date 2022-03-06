C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $22.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00. C3.ai shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 25,917 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

