BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$128.00 to C$124.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BRP traded as low as C$85.02 and last traded at C$85.02, with a volume of 23670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.66.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.52.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 10.3652237 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

