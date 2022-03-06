Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Grows By 98.3%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 575.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Melexis in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Melexis stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. Melexis has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

