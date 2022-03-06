Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $84.00. Elastic shares last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 15,784 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

