SilverSPAC Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 9th (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 9th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SLVRU opened at $9.78 on Friday. SilverSPAC has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVRU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,577,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,577,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,577,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverSPAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,288,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.