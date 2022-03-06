Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Expands By 100.0%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZYO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

