$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after acquiring an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

