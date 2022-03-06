Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

HSC stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 617,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,112. Harsco has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

