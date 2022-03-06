Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $207.66. 1,963,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,431. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $276.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.