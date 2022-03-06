MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $778,683.55

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $778,683.55 and approximately $19.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

