Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. 380,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,310. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 165.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

