Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.88 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and $63,041.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,051,222 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

