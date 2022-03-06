Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

NSC stock traded up $12.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. 2,181,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,394. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

