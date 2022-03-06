OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

OFS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 159,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,887. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

