aWSB Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,943.46 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.75 or 0.00055061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aWSB has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $132,943.46 and approximately $16,744.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aWSB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.73 or 0.06678285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.50 or 0.99793341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047885 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “aWSBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aWSB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aWSB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.