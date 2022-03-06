Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,956. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

