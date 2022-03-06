Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 410,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

