Rocket Vault Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

