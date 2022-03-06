Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

