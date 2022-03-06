Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

