Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

UHS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $149.46. 512,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,157. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average is $135.03. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

